Okla. Tribes Fight Renegotiation Of State Gambling Compact

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The leaders of Oklahoma's Five Civilized Tribes have come together to oppose Gov. Kevin Stitt's call to renegotiate the gambling compact between 33 tribes and the state by the end of the year. The heads of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations said Friday they support the existing Tribal-State Gaming Compact — in place between the state and 33 tribes since November 2004 — and believe it does not expire on Jan. 1, 2020, but renews automatically. In a July 5 letter to all 33 tribes, Stitt claimed that the gambling compacts between the tribes and the state...

