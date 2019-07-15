PR Exec Files As Foreign Agent After Callout In Craig Case

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A London public relations executive expected to take the stand as a prosecution witness at the upcoming trial of former Skadden partner Greg Craig registered Friday with the U.S. Department of Justice as a foreign agent of Ukraine. Jonathan Hawker’s retroactive registration comes after Craig’s defense counsel in recent days told a D.C. federal court that Hawker had not registered, despite the fact that he has admitted to helping “seed” a Skadden report in the U.S. press at the behest of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. At the time of the report’s release in 2012, Hawker was managing director of London-based...

