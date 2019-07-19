Federal Tax Policy To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Congress will have little time to pursue tax-related legislation during the second half of 2019, with an August recess and the looming 2020 election season vying for lawmakers’ attention. Lawmakers are considering whether and how to extend temporary tax provisions known as extenders. (AP) Here, Law360 previews the most pressing federal tax legislation to watch for during the rest of the year. Never-Ending Extenders Lawmakers are considering whether and how to extend a package of temporary tax provisions known as extenders that is traditionally renewed every one or two years. While members of both parties have long called for a more...

