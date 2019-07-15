Draft House Bill Would Keep Big Tech Out Of Cryptocurrency

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Amid heightened scrutiny of cryptocurrencies after the announcement of Facebook-developed Libra, a draft bill is circulating in the House Financial Services Committee that would block any large online platform like Facebook or Google from entering the financial services industry or launching a cryptocurrency. According to the draft bill language seen by Law360 on Monday, any large online platform with annual global revenue of at least $25 billion would be prohibited from becoming a U.S. financial institution through chartering, licensing or registration. It would also block such platforms from launching their own cryptocurrencies or becoming affiliated with financial institutions. “A large platform...

