10th Circ. Axes Tax Conviction Over Faulty Pro Se Waiver

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday vacated a $342,000 judgment against a man convicted of tax evasion and obstruction, saying a Utah federal court did not properly warn him that he needed to follow federal court rules if he represented himself. Louis Hansen gave ambiguous answers to the district court when he was asked if he understood that he would need to follow federal evidentiary and procedural rules if he wished to waive his right to representation, the Tenth Circuit said. The circuit court sent the case back to the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah for retrial. It is...

