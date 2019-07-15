Fla. Court Says Elder Abuse Claim Can't Be Med Mal

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate panel on Monday vacated a jury’s decision to award elder abuse damages in a suit accusing a hospital of causing a patient’s pressure ulcer, saying the elder abuse claims were essentially the same as a parallel medical malpractice claim. A three-judge First District Court of Appeal panel reversed a portion of a $586,000 final judgment in favor of patient Charles Barth in a suit accusing Specialty Hospital-Gainesville of causing him to suffer a deep-tissue pressure ulcer while in the care of the rehabilitation facility following surgery. The suit claims the hospital’s nurses failed to reposition Barth, which caused...

