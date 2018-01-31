Lender Can't Push Wage Suit To Arbitration, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Monday that mortgage lender PrimeLending can't arbitrate a proposed collective action accusing it of stiffing workers on overtime pay, finding there wasn't enough evidence that the lead plaintiff agreed to be bound by an arbitration clause in the company's electronic employee handbook. A three-judge panel upheld a January 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Dean Whipple rejecting PrimeLending's attempt to compel arbitration of a suit filed by named plaintiff Jennifer Shockley accusing the lender of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by underpaying her and other mortgage loan processors. The panel agreed with Judge Whipple's conclusion that...

