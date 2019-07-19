Ogletree Adds Hinshaw ERISA Litigator In Orange Co.

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has expanded its ranks in Orange County, California by bringing on a veteran Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigator from Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. Wang, whose addition Ogletree announced Monday, has also worked at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP and Barger & Wolen — which merged with Hinshaw in 2014 — over the course of her more than 20 years as an attorney. She specializes in representing employers and insurance companies in cases involving disputed claims for the payment of disability or life insurance benefits, she said in an interview with Law360. "The work I started...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS