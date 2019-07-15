Calif. High Court Says Firefighting Immunity Isn't Automatic

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Monday revived a suit accusing a fire department of negligently injuring a firefighter when she was run over by a water truck, saying a lower court improperly determined that the suit was automatically subject to a firefighting immunity provision. In a unanimous ruling, the state's highest court reversed the midtrial dismissal of a suit accusing Garden Valley Fire Protection District and others of causing U.S. Forest Service firefighter Rebecca Megan Quigley's severe and permanent injuries after she was run over by a water truck while sleeping at a base camp set up for firefighters battling a...

