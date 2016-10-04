Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Slams 'Gross Mischaracterization' Of Talc Ruling

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Consumers alleging Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder causes cancer have “grossly” mischaracterized a California state appellate court’s finding in one woman’s case by stating that the court overturned a ruling on general causation, the pharmaceutical giant fumed Monday in a filing in the ongoing multidistrict litigation.

The plaintiffs’ “egregious” claims came in response to the Second District Court of Appeal’s July 9 decision upholding a new trial for Johnson & Johnson in the case brought by the late Eve Echeverria, the company said in the filing. The appeals court had affirmed a trial court’s decision to vacate a $417 million jury...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Date Filed

October 4, 2016

