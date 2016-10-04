J&J Slams 'Gross Mischaracterization' Of Talc Ruling

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Consumers alleging Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder causes cancer have “grossly” mischaracterized a California state appellate court’s finding in one woman’s case by stating that the court overturned a ruling on general causation, the pharmaceutical giant fumed Monday in a filing in the ongoing multidistrict litigation. The plaintiffs’ “egregious” claims came in response to the Second District Court of Appeal’s July 9 decision upholding a new trial for Johnson & Johnson in the case brought by the late Eve Echeverria, the company said in the filing. The appeals court had affirmed a trial court’s decision to vacate a $417 million jury...

