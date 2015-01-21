LabMD's Bid For Tiversa Records Shot Down As 'Overreach'

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge said Monday that LabMD had made an “unwarranted overreach” with dozens of discovery requests that appeared related to other litigation between the shuttered urology lab and cybersecurity firm Tiversa Holding Corp., rather than the defamation case between the companies that’s currently before the court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly said LabMD Inc.’s motion to compel production of documents and evidence related to federal investigations of both companies, allegations of witness intimidation and an alleged whistleblower’s work at Tiversa and the FBI was untimely, given that discovery had closed for all but a few depositions as...

