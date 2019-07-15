US Lumber Cos. Fight Duty Relief For Canadian Producers

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge on Monday temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Commerce from revoking a countervailing duty on five Canadian lumber companies, in response to a suit by a group of American lumber companies that say the department unfairly let those companies off the hook. Judge Thomas J. Aquilino Jr. issued a temporary restraining order shortly after American lumber companies that are part of the trade group Committee Overseeing Action for Lumber International Trade Investigations or Negotiations filed a complaint Monday. The American companies say the Commerce Department exceeded its authority when it carried out an expedited...

