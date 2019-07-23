Akerman's Development Prowess Aids Opportunity Zone Work

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Akerman is seeking to grab more work on opportunity zone deals — transactions rooted in President Donald Trump's tax reform — and the firm's real estate leader told Law360 in a recent wide-ranging interview that Akerman's deep experience in the more traditional development arena is giving the firm a leg-up on its peers. Akerman LLP has long been known as a development powerhouse in Florida and across the country, and the firm is leveraging that expertise to offer superior counsel to clients on opportunity zone deals, Eric Rapkin, chair of real estate at the firm, told Law360. The Tax Cuts and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS