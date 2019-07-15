Trump Keeps Up 'Buy American' Efforts With New Rules

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump inked an executive order Monday aimed at boosting the government’s purchases of U.S.-made products, marking the president's latest effort to advance his 'Buy American' initiative. Monday’s measure calls on agencies to buy 95% of the iron and steel used in government projects from domestic companies, marking a lofty leap from the current 50% threshold. And for non-steel and iron products, the order moves the needle from 50% to 55%, with the possibility of it eventually rising as high as 75%. “We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS