HBO 'Neverland' Arbitration Row Paused In Anti-SLAPP Effort

Law360, Los Angeles (July 15, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday held back on deciding whether the estate of Michael Jackson's breach of contract suit over HBO's "Leaving Neverland" documentary should go to arbitration right away, instead allowing HBO to address First Amendment issues underlying the allegations it disparaged Jackson's character. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu entertained a short oral argument over the estate's motion to compel arbitration regarding a 1992 agreement between HBO and the estate before deciding he would not rule on the matter without first giving the network a chance to file an anti-SLAPP motion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS