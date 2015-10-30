Trucking Co. Beats Female Drivers' Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A trucking company scored a win Monday over claims that it didn’t do enough to prevent three female drivers from facing rampant sexual harassment that ultimately forced them to quit, with an Iowa federal judge finding the company responded adequately to each claim. U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand awarded summary judgment to CRST Expedited Inc., a long-haul freight transport company, over claims by three female truck drivers that it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by subjecting them to systemic gender discrimination and retaliated against them for reporting multiple incidents of alleged sexual harassment. Although the case had...

