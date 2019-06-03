Ericsson Asks 9th Circ. To Stay Qualcomm Ruling

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Ericsson is throwing its weight behind Qualcomm and petitioning the Ninth Circuit to stay a court ruling that threatens to upend the chipmaker’s core business model while Qualcomm works through its appeal. The Swedish telecom urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to put on hold an order that found that Qualcomm was employing anti-competitive patent licensing agreements, saying that if the panel refused, the industry could be in dire straits at a time when it’s “already undergoing seismic changes.” “[T[he district court’s order threatens to disrupt the cellular communications industry at a particularly sensitive time, thus risking significant harm to the...

