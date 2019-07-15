Houston IP Firm Sanctioned In Suit Against Ex-Partner

Law360, Houston (July 15, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge on Monday slapped an intellectual property law firm with a $6,000 sanction and gave it 30 days to comply with an order to hand over corporate books and records in an ownership dispute with a former partner. Harris County District Judge Tanya N. Garrison issued the reprimand during the continuation of a hearing that began Friday, where she warned she might toss the lawsuit brought by JL Salazar Law Firm PLLC against former partner Valerie Friedrich if the firm didn't hand over the discovery. The firm sued Friedrich in April 2017, saying that while she was still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS