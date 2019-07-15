Enviros Challenge BLM Approval Of Ariz. Oil And Gas Leases

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are accusing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management of improperly approving oil and natural gas leases on public land, saying Monday in Arizona federal court that the agency failed to conduct a new environmental review of the leases in question as required under federal law. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and WildEarth Guardians say the leases on 4,200 acres of public land in northern Arizona allow for oil, gas and helium fracking with the potential to pollute the air and water, including a local aquifer and the Little Colorado River. The bureau allegedly declined to conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS