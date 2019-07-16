Mintz Picks Up Immigration Law Partner From Seyfarth

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A former Seyfarth Shaw LLP partner has joined Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC’s office in Boston, where he will focus on business immigration matters and improving immigration data reporting, the firm announced Tuesday. A born and bred Bostonian, John Quill said he started his career working for boutique immigration firms before moving to Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC in 1998. Since then, he has focused primarily on business immigration and compliance, especially relating to the government’s employment verification program E-Verify, I-9 employment authorization forms and labor condition applications outlining terms of employment. His clients have spanned...

