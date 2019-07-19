Employment Hires: Reed Smith, Fox Rothschild

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has lured a team of employment law pros from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, while a former Clark Hill PLC partner has jumped back to her old firm Fox Rothschild LLP, headlining Law360's latest roundup of lateral moves in the labor and employment arena. Reed Smith LLP Paulo McKeeby Michael Correll Employment law litigators Paulo McKeeby and Michael Correll have joined Reed Smith as partners, while Amanda Brown has come on as an associate, the firm said in a July 15 announcement. Their addition will help build out the firm's labor and employment footprint in Dallas, it said....

