Homebuilders Have Claims Sanded Down In Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Six homebuilders had their claims for damages trimmed in a Pennsylvania-based multidistrict litigation over allegedly inflated drywall prices after a federal judge found Monday that they lacked standing to seek damages for purchases made by subsidiaries that did not have claims assigned to them. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson said that Beazer Homes Holding Corp., The Drees Co., KB Home, TRI Pointe Homes Inc., Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. couldn't claim damages for drywall directly or indirectly purchased by 42 of their subsidiaries because they were separate entities, and the corporate parents therefore hadn't shown an injury in...

