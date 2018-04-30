Moroccan Proof Requested In Hotel Co.'s $60M Award Row

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge asked for Morocco's help Monday in securing evidence for litigation seeking to enforce a $60 million arbitral award won by the owner of a luxury Casablanca hotel in a contract dispute with a management company. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews requested the judicial assistance in light of claims that the information will help hotel owner Compagnie des Grands Hôtels d'Afrique SA, referred to as CGHA, prove that Starman Hotel Holdings LLC can be held liable for the award as the alter ego of hotel management company Woodman Maroc SARL, its former indirect subsidiary. "Where the parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS