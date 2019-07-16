Insurer ProSight Global Looks To Raise $150M In IPO

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based property and casualty insurer ProSight Global Inc. on Tuesday set a projected price range for an upcoming Sullivan & Cromwell LLP-led initial public offering that could raise roughly $150 million if the insurer's shares price at the midpoint of that range. According to an amended prospectus, ProSight expects to sell the 8,823,530 shares of common stock for between $16 to $18 apiece. The insurer said it is offering 3,529,412 of the shares in the IPO, and investment funds affiliated with Goldman Sachs and TPG plan on selling a combined 5,294,118 shares. According to the amended prospectus, the TPG-affiliated funds...

