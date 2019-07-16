San Antonio Sued By Biz Groups Over Paid Sick Leave

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Just a few weeks before a San Antonio ordinance mandating employers offer paid sick leave goes into effect, a group of business organizations sued the city seeking to stop implementation of the rule that they argue is unconstitutional. A dozen business groups that collectively employ thousands in San Antonio filed the lawsuit Monday in Bexar County District Court. They argue the ordinance passed in August is unconstitutional because it's preempted by the Texas Minimum Wage Act and ask the court to stop the rule from going into effect Aug. 1 as scheduled. "The ordinance requires employers to pay minimum-wage employees 'earned...

