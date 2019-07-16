Lack Of Trust In Facebook Dominates Libra Senate Hearing

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Facebook executive told senators Tuesday that trust is of primary concern for the Libra cryptocurrency project, as skeptical lawmakers repeatedly raised questions as to why consumers should put their trust, and cash, in the Facebook-led cryptocurrency given the social media giant's host of privacy failures. David Marcus, head of Facebook's Calibra, testifies before skeptical lawmakers at a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Getty) Former PayPal executive David Marcus, who now heads Facebook's Calibra, the digital wallet that will facilitate the use of Libra, faced a dais of almost unanimous skepticism when he testified before the U.S....

