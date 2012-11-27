Ex-Alstom Exec Wants Bribe Case Tossed Over Years Of Delay

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A former U.K.-based executive of French corporation Alstom SA asked a Connecticut federal judge on Monday to end the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case against him over delays that make the allegations "almost old enough to vote." Lawrence Hoskins, 68, is accused of participating in a scheme at Alstom beginning in 2002 to bribe Indonesian officials in order to steer business from a state-owned power company to a joint venture between Alstom and Japanese company Marubeni Corp. He is scheduled to be tried in September before U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton. But he now argues the trial should be canceled...

