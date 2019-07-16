Florida DOE Accused Of Shorting Teachers On Bonuses

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A teacher hit Florida's Department of Education with a proposed class action Tuesday claiming the agency violated state law by skimping on bonuses owed to high-performing educators. Christopher Alianiello alleged in his state court complaint that the Florida Department of Education wrongly let school districts pay bonuses to teachers that were less than the amounts required by the Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program. Though the statute was clear that teachers were supposed to receive specific amounts if they met certain qualifications, the agency told school districts in 2018 and 2019 that they could deduct some of their employer payroll...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS