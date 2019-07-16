No-Cost NJ Hospital Saves Cardiac-Patient Steering Claims

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday revived civil conspiracy and unfair competition claims by charity hospital Deborah Heart and Lung Center against Virtua Health and a physician's group, ruling a jury should determine whether a conspiracy to steer cardiac patients away from Deborah existed. "Our review of the record reveals email exchanges, deposition testimony and certifications suggesting defendants collectively worked to shutter Deborah," the panel wrote in their opinion issued Tuesday, marking the latest legal shift in a decadelong dispute between hospitals competing to provide medical care to cardiac patients in South Jersey. The judges unanimously ruled that determining whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS