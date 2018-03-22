Binary Options Boss Didn't Know About Reps Fraud, Jury Told

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Former binary options executive Lee Elbaz shouldn't face the consequences of the fraud committed by sales representatives she once supervised, Elbaz's attorney told a Maryland federal jury at the opening of her wire fraud trial Tuesday. Lee Elbaz, left, accompanied by her attorney Barry Pollack arrives at federal court for jury selection in her trial on Tuesday. Elbaz is accused of engaging in a scheme to dupe investors through the sale and marketing of financial instruments known as "binary options." (AP) The Israeli national is facing charges that she and her subordinates defrauded investors out of tens of millions during her...

