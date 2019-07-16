WTO Deals Another Blow To US CVDs On Chinese Goods

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body ruled Tuesday that the U.S. government has continued to violate global trade rules with its countervailing duties on Chinese solar panels, wind towers, and various steel and aluminum products. After the WTO initially struck down the U.S. duties in 2014, the Obama administration soon reconfigured its levies on 12 different Chinese products in an attempt to comply with the ruling. Beijing felt that the duties were still based on faulty legal footing and convened a so-called compliance panel to take a look at the amended CVDs. That compliance panel delivered a ruling last year deeming...

