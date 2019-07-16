'Scabby' Survives Another NLRB Effort To Muzzle Rat Protest

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge rejected a complaint accusing a union of unlawful protests featuring Scabby the Rat near a trade show entrance, shooting down claims that the well-known labor symbol is “scary” enough to be coercive. Administrative Law Judge Kimberly R. Sorg-Graves on Monday dismissed the regional general counsel’s complaint alleging the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local Union No. 150 violated the National Labor Relations Act when it inflated the 12-foot fanged rat and two banners near the entrance of a trade show featuring recreational vehicle manufacturer Lippert Components Inc. and two other companies with which it does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS