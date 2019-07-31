Nossaman Adds 2 Public Policy Partners In DC

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Nossaman LLP recently added to its Washington office an election law expert and a lobbyist with 15 years' experience at several federal agencies who now focuses on transportation, international trade, tax and homeland security issues for clients. Michael Stroud joined from lobbying firm Federal Advocates Inc., where he was vice president and general counsel, and formerly spent 15 years in government service at agencies including the U.S. International Trade Commission and U.S. departments of Commerce and Homeland Security. William Powers was previously of counsel at Rubin & Rudman LLP, where he started a political law practice group, and previously served as...

