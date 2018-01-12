10th Circ. Upholds Navajo Win On Gerrymandering Challenge

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed that a Utah county violated the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause by using racial classifications as a main factor in its redistricting decisions, after the Navajo Nation challenged the boundaries of the districts for being drawn along racial lines. The three-judge panel agreed with U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby's finding that San Juan County's practices led to Navajo residents being packed into one of the three voting districts, affirming that the county must use certain election districts recommended by a special master in order to avoid constitutional violations. The panel rejected the county's argument that...

