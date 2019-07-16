FAA Says One Aviation Can't Sell Aircraft Licenses In Ch. 11

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration objected Tuesday to bidding procedures proposed by bankrupt aircraft maker One Aviation Corp., saying the company can’t transfer government-issued licenses to build planes in a Chapter 11 asset sale being pursued in Delaware court. In the objection, attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice representing the agency that oversees air travel safety said One Aviation holds aircraft and repair station certificates issued by the FAA that allow the debtor to manufacture certain types of aircraft and airplane parts and to perform repairs and maintenance on those vehicles. Those licenses come with restrictions on how and when they...

