Landscaping Co. To Pay $800K Over Doctor's Icy Fall

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A landscaping company that was responsible for ice removal outside an Illinois medical center reached an $800,000 settlement in state court with a doctor who was injured in a fall on a slippery sidewalk, according to lawyers involved in the case. Dr. Nicole Moses was leaving the CDH-Delnor Health System medical building in Elburn, Illinois, where she worked when she fell on an icy sidewalk in January 2015 and suffered a serious leg fracture that required six surgeries and caused her to miss more than a year of work, her lawyers said. She and her husband sued Sebert Landscaping Co. and CDH-Delnor,...

