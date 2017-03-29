Shepherds Fail To Revive Most Of RICO Suit Against Ranchers

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday mostly blocked an attempt by a group of Peruvian shepherds to revive a lawsuit claiming U.S. ranchers conspired with trade associations to suppress their wages. A three-judge appeals panel kept alive one claim under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, but upheld a lower court’s 2017 decision to throw out the other claims, including those made under the Sherman Antitrust Act. The judges called the shepherds’ antitrust arguments “not well taken,” and said they hadn’t pointed to any facts “that explicitly establish, without the need for inferences, the existence of an agreement to fix the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS