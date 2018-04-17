Serco Denied 4th Circ. Redo Of L-3 Subcontract Dispute

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday declined to review its ruling that partially revive L-3 Technologies’ suit accusing Serco Inc. of orchestrating an alleged $80 million scheme to cut it out of a U.S. Air Force subcontract. The circuit court did not provide any reasoning for its decision to deny Serco’s challenge to its June 10 ruling, which revived related conspiracy and fraud claims from L-3 that were previously dismissed by the district court as untimely. The underlying dispute revolves around allegations from L-3 that after providing high-altitude electromagnetic pulse testing and maintenance, or HEMP, services to the Air Force for several...

