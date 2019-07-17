Feds Seek $5.7M From Tire Co. For Alleged Unpaid Duties

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government is seeking more than $5.7 million in unpaid duties and fees from a California-based tire importer, accusing the company in the U.S. Court of International Trade of underreporting payments for hundreds of shipments from China. In a lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the government alleges that Katana Racing Inc. had submitted invoices for 386 tire shipments with lower prices than what it actually paid its Chinese vendors. “Katana did not exercise reasonable care to ensure that these entries, for which Katana is the importer of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS