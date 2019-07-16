Injured Driver's Story Lacks 'Common Sense,' NY Court Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a commercial truck driver of causing an auto collision in the Bronx that injured a woman, saying her testimony was implausible and lacked "common sense." In a 4-1 ruling, a five-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a trial court's summary judgment ruling in favor of F&S Petroleum Corp. and its driver Fazil Hatim. The suit accused the heating oil company driver of negligently merging into a lane on Bruckner Boulevard at the same time as motorist Daisy Castro, which caused the rear of his oil tank truck...

