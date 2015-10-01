FCC Asked To Rescind TCPA Waiver In $925M Robocall Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Health supplement maker ViSalus wasn’t confused about the Federal Communications Commission’s rules when it bombarded would-be customers with millions of illegal robocalls, and it shouldn’t get a retroactive waiver for its actions, the lead plaintiff in a robocall suit against the company said this week. The message came from Lori Wakefield, the lead plaintiff in a class action that could soon force ViSalus to pay out $925 million over those unwanted calls. She petitioned the agency Monday to reconsider its decision to grant the waiver. “ViSalus was not under any genuine confusion about the scope or applicability of the commission’s rules,”...

