Flawed Vetting Of Jurors Warrants Med Mal Retrial, Court Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court said Tuesday that the widow of a man who died from a leg amputation should get a new trial because the lower court mistakenly allowed two jurors who admitted bias against medical malpractice plaintiffs. The Superior Court ordered a new trial for Ann Smith, the widow of Dale Smith, because the trial judge ruled on whether to strike the jurors despite not being in court during jury selection. “As the trial judge was not present to hear the juror[s’] tone of voice and see the juror[s’] demeanor, we cannot know whether the jurors truly could be fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS