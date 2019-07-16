$8M Deal In Allied Power OT Row Needs Work, Judge Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Workers accusing Allied Power Services LLC of failing to pay overtime to certain employees have reached an $8 million settlement with the Illinois power company, but an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that it needs some adjustments before he can grant preliminary approval. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso said in a hearing on the matter Tuesday that his major issue with the proposed settlement is that it appears to effectively turn an "opt-in" Fair Labor Standards Act collective action claims into "opt-out" class action claims. "FLSA claims can't proceed as a class action," the judge said. Douglas M. Werman of...

