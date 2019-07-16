Reps. Mull Hybrid Approach To C-Band Sale Conundrum

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Democratic leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee used a Tuesday hearing on spectrum policy to question whether a private-sale plan to repurpose a satellite band would make enough of the airwaves available to the private sector, favoring legislation to take a less controversial approach. Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., probed whether the C-Band Alliance's plan to privately sell 40% of the satellite spectrum in the 3.7-4.2 GHz range to mobile carriers would satisfy the wireless industry's appetite for the valuable mid-range spectrum. Tim Donovan, an executive for the trade organization Competitive Carriers Association, replied that...

