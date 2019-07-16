Liquidation Trustee Wins Subpoenas For Ex-Relativity Execs

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved subpoenas for two ex-officers of defunct movie studio Relativity Media as the company’s liquidation trustee investigates alleged corporate mismanagement. Judge Michael Wiles approved subpoenas for former chief operating officer Kenneth Halsband and former chief accounting officer Kenneth Lynch after Lynch failed to object and counsel for Relativity trustee David Mack said Halsband had agreed to the request. “The requests are awfully broad, but I’m going to go ahead and let you send them,” Judge Wiles said. Relativity filed for bankruptcy in May 2018 with more than $260 million worth of secured debt, much...

