GAO Rejects Protest Over VA Erectile Dysfunction Drug Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a pharmaceutical company's protest over a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract to provide erectile dysfunction medication, saying that the agency reasonably nixed the solicitation over the firm's high-priced bid. The congressional watchdog ruled in a decision made public Tuesday that, while the agency's price analysis was based on invalid benchmarks, including a government estimate and another competitor's price, it still had a reasonable basis to cancel the call for bids. AvKARE Inc.'s proposed price was $127 million more expensive than that of another finalist whose bid was rejected after failing to submit a...

