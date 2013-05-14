Feds Fight Denial Of Standing In Calif. Tribe Water Dispute

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told a California federal court that the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is directly injured by the overuse of water in the Coachella Valley and thus both the tribe and the U.S. government have standing in a water rights dispute. The government on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal to revisit his April order that concluded the tribe and the federal government lacked standing to sue the Coachella Valley Water District and the Desert Water Agency for a declaration regarding the quantity and quality of the tribe's groundwater and its water storage space. In the motion...

