High Court Should Take ERISA Preemption Case, Insurers Say

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A pair of health insurers accused of misrepresenting their health plans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve whether three Montana businesses' state-law fraud claims are preempted by federal benefits law, saying a Ninth Circuit decision letting the claims proceed deepens a circuit split. Caring for Montanans Inc. and Health Care Service Corp. urged the justices in their Monday petition to determine whether the Ninth Circuit properly ruled that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act didn't preempt state claims by The Depot Inc., Union Club Bar Inc. and Trail Head Inc. The appeals court ruled in February that because the...

