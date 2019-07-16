Day Trader Cops To Role In Hack-Based Stock Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (July 16, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based day trader on Tuesday admitted to his role in what prosecutors say was a $2 million coordinated trading scheme that utilized more than 50 hacked brokerage accounts to artificially manipulate stock prices. At a morning hearing in Brooklyn federal court, Joseph P. Willner, 44, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie to one count of securities fraud conspiracy. Willner is accused of placing short sale offers for certain companies' stock at artificially high prices, while his unnamed co-conspirators used hacked brokerage accounts of unwitting victims to buy the same securities at inflated prices, matching Willner's short offers....

