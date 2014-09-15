McKinsey Critic Wants To Reopen Another Ch. 11 For Probe

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Restructuring adviser Jay Alix is attempting to open a new front in his battle with rival McKinsey & Co. over its alleged conflicts of interest, asking a New York bankruptcy court to reopen a 2014 telecom bankruptcy to allow it to probe McKinsey's connections. In papers filed Tuesday, Alix both called on the court to allow an investigation in what he said was McKinsey's deliberate failure to disclose connections with parties in the NII Holdings Inc. case and called into question a mediator's finding earlier this year that McKinsey had made a good faith attempt to comply with disclosure rules, claiming...

